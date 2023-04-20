AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,658 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 184,158 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

