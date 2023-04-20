AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,905 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,905 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth $557,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTL opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $763.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

