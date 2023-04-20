AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,941 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of STX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.