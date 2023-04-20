AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 582,942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,942 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Articles

