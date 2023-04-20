AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GSLC stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.