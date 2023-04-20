AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 799.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 338.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $808.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

