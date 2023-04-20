AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.