AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $104.79 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -299.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

