AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 48,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

