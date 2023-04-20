Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

AKAM opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,573 shares of company stock worth $675,935 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 831,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,258,456 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $98,537,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

