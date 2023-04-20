Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

ALB opened at $203.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.31. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

