Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,704,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,681 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,632,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

