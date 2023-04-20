Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %
BABA opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
