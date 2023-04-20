Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,073 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,073 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACET. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adicet Bio Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.21. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

