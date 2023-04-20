Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 295,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 114.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Trading Up 1.5 %

DCGO stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $815.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.