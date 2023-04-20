Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.