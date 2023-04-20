Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.
Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
