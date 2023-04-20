Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

