Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

