Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.