Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $913,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,526,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $913,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,526,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.02.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

