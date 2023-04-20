American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.