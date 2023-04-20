American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $8,401,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

