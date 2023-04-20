APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.94.

APA Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,863.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

