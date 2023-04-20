Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

