Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

