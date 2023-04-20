Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $479.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 474,227 shares of company stock worth $1,265,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.