Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $483.12

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.12 ($5.98) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.08). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.45), with a volume of 200,499 shares trading hands.

Audioboom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,900.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,369.76). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,579 shares of company stock worth $9,000,655. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

