Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $215.42

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.42 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.69). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.62), with a volume of 100,621 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £162.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,060.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.78.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

