Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

