Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 1.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,458,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.23.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

