Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.32.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.6 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

