Bank of America Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $55.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after buying an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

