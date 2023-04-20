Bank of Hawaii Acquires 405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,903,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
