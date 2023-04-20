Barclays Boosts Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 300

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.88.

