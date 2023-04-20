Barclays Lowers Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 56

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.