Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.08 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.14). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 139,692 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of £135.70 million, a PE ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

