Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 313,237 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 313,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,699,000. Apple comprises 4.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

