Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as high as C$2.29. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 2,070 shares changing hands.
Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 11.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$15.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.51.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
