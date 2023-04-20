BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 49.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $77.65 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $209.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

