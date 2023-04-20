Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 148,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Shares of BX opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

