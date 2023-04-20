Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

