Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

