B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $482.12

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.12 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 494.80 ($6.12). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.10), with a volume of 1,312,807 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on BME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.69) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 476.43 ($5.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.10 and a beta of 1.11.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
