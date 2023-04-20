Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,445 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.72.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.