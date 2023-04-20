Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Insider Activity

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. Analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,864,367 shares of company stock valued at $88,165,262 over the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $13,483,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.