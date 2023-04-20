British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

