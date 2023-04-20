Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
OTCMKTS BVVBY opened at C$56.79 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$60.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.59.
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.
