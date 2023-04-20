Burleson & Company LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

