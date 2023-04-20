Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

